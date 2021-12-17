Benedict Cumberbatch Spotted With Spider-Man: No Way Home Co-Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya

✖

After months of anticipation, the first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped earlier this week and is already breaking all kinds of records. Though the trailer is already out in the ether, the cast and crew behind the feature have briefly reassembled for reshoots to flesh out some scenes ahead of the film's release this December. Earlier this month, one lucky Spider-Man fan captured most of the cast in a break during the aforementioned reshoots.

According to snapshots shared online, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and a few others gathered for dinner at Santa Monica's Shutters on the Beach.

📸 | NEW pictures of Tom Holland having dinner with Benedict Cumberbatch and the cast from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in LA a couple weeks ago. Via: thollandmood on Instagram (Owner: jdlee1303 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/byP76PtNHE — Tom Holland News (@AllNewsTom) August 18, 2021

Since the pictures themselves were taken some time ago and they're just surfacing now, it's unclear if No Way Home is actually still in shooting additional senes. Either way, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says the additional photography is "key" to the MCU's production process.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" Feige said of the situation in 2019.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

The movie's latest synopsis can be found below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.