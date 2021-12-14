Spider-Man: No Way Home Rotten Tomatoes Early Score Revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s early Rotten Tomatoes score has landed…and it’s perfect. The film is currently sitting at 100% positive on the review aggregation site, with just under 50 reviews. While it almost certainly won’t last — there are only a few movies that have 100% fresh reviews, and Man of Steel actually had 100% right around this same point in its release timetable — it’s a great sign for fans hoping the long-awaited threequel will live up to its (admittedly massive) hype. The early responses from those who attended the premiere were fairly ecstatic, so it’s not a huge surprise the movie is doing well with reviewers…but 100% is pretty hard to predict.

You can keep an eye on the score here. It’s likely it will evolve throughout the next few days and then stabilize around the time the movie is widely available in theaters. You can also head over here to check out the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which picks up immediately after the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That the movie opens up right where the previous one left off is perhaps no surprise. We already knew that the plot will center in part around Peter’s decision to seek out Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help with his secret identity woes, a decision that proves catastrophic when Strange’s attempt to rewrite reality opens up the multiverse, bringing in villains from other worlds to do battle with the young Webhead.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.