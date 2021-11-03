Spider-Man: No Way Home Run Time Now Revealed To Be Even Longer Than Expected

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s run time is now going to be even longer than expected. In the last reports, the film was supposed to be 150 minutes long, and that has now become 159 minutes according to Ingress. Now that might not sound like a ton, but we’re talking more than two hours of movie here. It’s no secret that No Way Home is packed to the brim with multiversal setup. As things have spiraled out from Spider-Man: Far From Home, the world knows about Peter Parker’s secret identity. So, he’s asked Doctor Strange to help make it right. Fans are speculating that handling the situation might require help from some past Spider-Men and a host of multiversal villains. Excitement has just kept multiplying into infinity as the movie inches closer and closer. Audiences still don’t know what to think about all of this business as rumors swirl about what could be lurking in that lengthy runtime. It would seem as though Marvel is truly swinging for the fences with this entry in Spider-Man’s history. That means they’re going to take all the time they need.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been adamant about keeping those expectations in check. He talked to Empire Magazine about what’s to come. “Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true,” he began. “The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

Spider-Man star Tom Holland also cast some uncertainty about his future after No Way Home in the same interview.

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland revealed. “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Marvel and Sony have dropped a synopsis for No Way Home: “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

