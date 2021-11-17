Spider-Man: No Way Home Second Trailer Has Fans Shook

The day many Marvel fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home made its debut. The highly-anticipated second teaser was first released during an in-person fan event in Los Angeles, before being released online to the public. Even before the new footage was confirmed, there was a lot of speculation about what we would get to see — both with regards to the adventure of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man, and the larger Marvel multiverse.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

In the time since the second trailer for No Way Home debuted, Marvel fans have taken over social media to share their reactions to it — and by and large, they seem to be excited. Here are just a few of those reactions.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.

