Spider-Man: No Way Home is still setting all kinds of records. It will soon become the third movie to ever gross $800 million at the domestic box office, and it iss the best-selling movie to ever hit the digital marketplace. According to a new report from Deadline, No Way Home sold just over two million units over the course of its first week on digital release. The trade says it has “on good authority” two million units, or 2.1 for a closer approximation, is an industry record.

At $19.99 per digital copy, that means Sony Home Entertainment has grossed roughly $42 million in digital sales from the movie in a single week.

At the box office, No Way Home is expected to pass $800 million Saturday or Sunday. While it’s the third movie to reach the milestone, the film is just out of reach of the two flicks ahead of it. As it stands now, both Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6M) and Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M) have still made more domestically than the Jon Watts feature.

Globally, No Way Home has a total haul of $1.88 billion. Though the film is still in theaters, it still has a while until it passes the worldwide gross of Avengers: Infinity War, a Marvel movie in fifth-place on the charts with $2.048 billion in global box office receipts.

“We’re all incredibly proud of the film. It would obviously be a huge honor if it was nominated for an Oscar, but that’s not how we like to validate ourselves,” Holland told FOX 5 Washington DC in January when asked about Spider-Man‘s Oscar chances. “We like to validate ourselves with the love we receive from the general public, and so far that has been through the roof. So for me, with this film and this character, I’ve already achieved everything I would like to.”

“You see these fan reactions of Andrew coming through that portal, and I’ve never seen anything like that in the theater before. I’ve never seen that kind of audience reaction. And to be a part of that was so emotional,” Holland added. “I can’t watch those videos without getting really, really emotional. At the premiere, I was in floods of tears at the end of that movie. It was a combination of how proud I am of the movie, how great the movie was, how emotional I was about the kind of end of this chapter, and what we’ve all achieved.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase through digital marketplaces.

