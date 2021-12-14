Spider-Man: No Way Home Issues Warning and Tips to Protect Yourself From Spoilers

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home is urging fans not to spoil the movie in a new video promo. With the Marvel/Sony film arriving in theaters this week and critic screenings taking place tonight, the internet is about to be full of people tweeting and posting their thoughts and first reactions. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jamie Foxx have come together to offer some tips on avoiding spoilers, including muting keywords and closing out of social media apps for the remainder of the week. Those suggestions are going to be your best bet to avoid knowing what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home before you have a chance to see it for yourself.

“NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person,” a caption that accompanies the spoiler video reads. “If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon take turns filming selfie videos stating how they’re so excited for the release of No Way Home. “We just wanted to put out a little message asking that when you do go see the movie, please don’t spoil it for anyone,” the trio says. As they end their message, the camera spins to Jamie Foxx, who also reiterates the importance of “no spoilers.” However, Batalon reminds Foxx that his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home falls under the definition of a spoiler, since his Electro character from 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 is making a return. “Watcha mean I’m a spoiler?” Foxx asks as he walks off-screen.

Anticipation has been building to Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s release, especially because the film dives into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, bringing back former Spider-Man villains Electro, Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). After J. Jonah Jameson revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity in a post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker turns to his fellow Avenger, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. The Sorcerer Supreme casts a spell to make the world forget Peter Spider-Man’s identity, but once Peter interferes with the spell, it opens the MCU to the multiverse, and an infinite amount of possibilities.

Of course, there are also the persistent rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reprising their Spider-Man roles as well.

Are you going to adhere to Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s “no spoilers” edict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!