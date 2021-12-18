Spider-Man: No Way Home Records Staggering Opening Day Box Office Total

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s wild box office totals have Sony recalibrating their projection for the opening weekend. Just one day of Tom Holland’s latest movie managed to rake in $121 million on Friday alone. If you pair those numbers with the numerous record-breaking hauls on Thursday, the Web-Slinger might be able to snare $240 million by the end of the weekend. Even more wild is the fact that Friday’s take is the highest December opening ever. Sony has never reached that mark for any other Spider-Man movie in the franchise. Homecoming only managed $117 million over three days and Far From Home behind it with $92 million. If you needed even more context, that means the opening weekend could end up surprising Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings entire domestic box office total. It is wild to even consider when you factor in that movie’s strong performance for Marvel.

Cinemas have to love this windfall as Spider-Man might become the first movie since the beginning of the pandemic to scrape near that billion-dollar mark. Word of mouth is also helping the film in a real way. There is nostalgia for the entire franchise, but No Way Home is proving itself in ways that seemed unimaginable a year ago. Fans on social media have been paying homage to Willem Dafoe and debating some other surprises since the moment the movie dropped this week. That won’t exactly go away after this weekend.

For those jonesing for some more Spidey action, we’ve got some good news. Spider-Man 4 is currently in development according to Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal. Check out what they told the New York Times down below:

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin,” Pascal said. “We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home,” Feige revealed. “That will not be occurring this time.”

