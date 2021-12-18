Spider-Man: No Way Home Nets Amazing $181 Million International Box Office





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s International box office total now sits at an impressive $181 million after Friday. Both in the United States and overseas, Tom Holland’s multiversal entry is doing tremendous numbers. Heading into Saturday, other territories added $67 million. When paired with America’s $121 million day, you see just how formidable Spidey will be in the run-up to Christmas. Globally, the total now stands at $302 and Marvel Studios has to be thrilled at the response to their latest entry in the trilogy with Sony. A very real path exists for Spider-Man: No Way Home to be the highest-earning movie in the MCU this year before a week passes. Shang-Chi was an audience pleaser and people turned out to Eternals despite some critical polarization. But, Holland’s film has proved to be bullet-proof so far. Analysts will be watching this one closely after Saturday as Sony has already had to adjust its own projections after that wild Friday haul.

Fans might be wondering what this means about the next Spider-Man installment. Well, producer Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige talked to The New York Times about what’s on tap for Spider-Man: 4. Apparently, it’s already in development with Marvel Studios and Sony.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home,” Feige admitted. “That will not be occurring this time.”

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out. I love working with Kevin,” Pascal added. “We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

How much do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will be able to make this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage