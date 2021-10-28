Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Jokes That Doc Ock Moment Was “Method Acting”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters in December, and there’s been a whole lot of casting rumors about people who were featured in past Spider-Man movies. Currently, the only confirmation is the return Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 2. The actor has been featured in trailers, and a lot of new images of his return have been surfacing online. One photo shows Doc Ock taking hold of Spider-Man, which got a great reaction from Tom Holland online.

“Absolutely no cgi in this picture. Method acting at its finest,” Holland joked. You can check out the post below:

Recently, Holland spoke with EW and talked about getting to work with Molina.

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” Holland mentioned. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

During another recent interview with Empire, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about wanting to bring in new villains for Holland’s Spider-Man movies and explained why they chose to bring back Molina for the first time since 2004.

“‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?,’ because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow,” Feige shared.

Feige admitted that it was a bit wild to be working with Molina again as well as Sam Raimi, who helmed Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy and just filmed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “It’s absolutely surreal to be working on a Doctor Strange movie with Sam Raimi in one part of the office, and then working on a Spider-Man movie with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another room,” Feige said. “That has been a mind-blowing part of the last 10 years of my life.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to release in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, the MCU’s 2021 line-up includes Eternals hitting theaters on November 5th and Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ on November 24th.