Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield's Web-Shooters Don't Make Sense

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first trailer. There have been many casting rumors about the film circulating for the last year, including the longstanding belief that the movie will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end ... So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Whether or not Holland is lying about the other actors' involvement, he did recently comment on Garfield's Spider-Man and admitted he didn't quite understand his character's version of web-shooters.

"The old-school web-shooters are so cool," Holland says in the book The Moviemaking Magic of Marvel Studios: Spider-Man (via The Direct). "They're really big and chunky, they're really mechanical, and if you press the button, everything moves... What I love about his original web-shooters is they're as real as they could be. I know that's like impossible to make a thing that shoots web out of your hand, but the one thing with [the web-shooters in] Andrew [Garfield]'s movie is that they were so small and so compact, it didn't really make much sense to me. But this is a big chunky thing that a kid would make in his room."

Despite Holland's attempts to dissuade rumors, Alfred Molina recently flat out confirmed he was in the movie, reprising his role as Spider-Man 2's Doc Ock. "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," he told Variety. "But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th. In the meantime, Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If...? which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, and Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ November 24th.