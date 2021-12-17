Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Hope Trailer Comes During Studio's 3-Hour CinemaCon Panel
Spider-Man: No Way Home still doesn’t have a trailer, but fans are hopeful that one might be coming at CinemaCon this year. Over the weekend, Sony was announced as a participant in the convention on August 23rd. People saw the description of their presentation and the Internet did the rest for them. To be fair to the Spidey faithful, the listing does sound intriguing. In the schedule, Sony Pictures is said to be getting things going on opening night with a bunch of upcoming releases. Now, that could mean any number of things as Sony has more than just Spider-Man in the works. (You can almost guarantee that Venom: There Will Be Carnage ends up in that presentation.) However, there is a bit of a catch for people hoping for more footage of Tom Holland’s next adventure in the red and blues. The schedule posted online says that there are no cameras allowed in the space or any recording devices of any kind. So, the fans could be looking at a situation like D23, where the footage exists but no one gets to see it for a little while.
let's hope that someone attending Cinemacon will leak the No Way Home trailer, if Sony shows it to them. 😂🙏 https://t.co/OmsSVOhWAJ— Nero (What If era) (@MSpector_JM) August 4, 2021
For people still wondering if there’s any official word on the matter, Asad Ayaz told The Hollywood Reporter that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer timeline is completely up to Sony. "Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Ayaz said. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."
When do you think we’ll get the trailer? Let us know down in the comments!
