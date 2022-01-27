Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Boss Speaks on the Difficulties of the Three Different Costumes





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s VFX boss spoke about the difficulties in bringing all three heroes‘ costumes to life. Combining all those generations of Marvel heroes is a tough task. But, especially so when there are ardent fans of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s version that demand it all be right. Imageworks’ Chris Waegner spoke to Before and Afters about the process of digging into the archives for the old Spidey suits. Once they found those, it was a matter of updating the looks. It’s been literal decades since Spider-Man 1 and almost 10 years since The Amazing Spider-Man series. So, the dance is very delicate. And that’s before you even get to Tom Holland’s new integrated suit which made the team have to go back and build some things again too. Check out what Waegner had to say down below.

“We began re-building our digital Spider-Men assets, utilising detailed LiDAR scans and photography,” he began. “The Sony Imageworks team has built these characters in the past for previous films, but since technology has evolved, most of these previous assets were used for proportional reference and it became clear, we had to start over and rebuild new Spider-Men. Another key decision in building the new Spider-Men was that the actor’s physical appearance had changed as they aged. Luckily for us, the studio has maintained it’s in-depth photographic history of what the original suits look like for both Tobey and Andrew for our build process.”

Yesterday, the official Spider-Man account put out an interview with the three actors talking about their experience making No Way Home. A lot of fans have wondered what made Maguire return for this massive celebration. Well, the passion on display from everyone involved was hard to ignore.

“I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, ‘Well, what what are we going to do?’ And that was a bit mysterious,” Maguire explained. “I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I’m not quite sure how to put it. It’s just to get to get back into that and i don’t want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit”

