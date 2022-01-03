Mysterious Multiverse Villain Silhouettes Revealed In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Video

Let’s be honest: Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s “mysteries” were spoiled on the Internet long before the film ever hit theaters. However, there are still a few things that Marvel fans saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home that could use some further explaining. There’s the question of what’s to become of that new Marvel Cinematic Universe symbiote, for one thing; along that same line of thought, there are a bunch of new Spider-Man villains we were teased with but never actually saw. Now, thanks to a new video about Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’re getting more reveals about who those villains are.

(WARNING: Spider-Man: No Way Home SPOILERS Follow!)

The climactic battle of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his two heroic variant selves (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) unite to fight and rehabilitate Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and his team of villains from across the Spider-verse (Doc Ock, Lizard, Electro, Sandman). At one point in the battle Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) multiverse spell goes out of control, as an entire lineup of Spider-Man villains begins to break through into the MCU. We only saw silhouettes of those villains, but some were pretty obvious references – such as the classic comic book version of Rhino (not that horrific mech-suit from Amazing Spider-Man 2), and Kraven The Hunter who is soon getting his own film (with Avengers 2 star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven). But what about all those other villains?

As you can see in the TikTok video above, some pretty significant villains were teased in that Doctor Strange sequence from the No Way Home finale. The list includes:

The Superior Spider-Man (Doc Ock’s brain in Spider-Man’s body) Kraven The Hunter Scorpion Black Cat Rhino Mysterio

It’s probably not a coincidence that the list above includes six Spider-Man villains and/or anti-heroes – the amount that could form into a Sinister Six team under Sony’s Spider-Man Universe banner.

It’s also a list of characters that either have projects in active development (Kraven); have been on fans’ wish-list (comic accurate Rhino and Scorpion, Superior Spider-Man); or have been languishing in Sony development hell for a while now (Black Cat). In short: everyone being teased in this Spider-Man: No Way Home sequence is a character that Sony is confirmed to be actively developing, or is secretly teeing up for development.

Just one (or six?) more thing Spider-Man fans have to look forward to after No Way Home!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.