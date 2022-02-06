Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It’s Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don’t expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.

According to Deadline, a film like Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a big boost for Starz, with Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch saying, “you put the right shows and content around it so you can move customers that watch Spider-Man into one of your originals.” He added, “Ours is a retention game, not an acquisition game … Lining up content week to week, 52 weeks a year. Seeking to move our core audience from one show to the next.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans wait to be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home, they’re also waiting on news about another potential Spider-Man movie. It’s currently unclear if Tom Holland will be donning the Spidey suit once again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he’s not discounting a return to Marvel. Back in November, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have “been slightly misconstrued.”

“What I was basically trying to say is that if I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character,” Holland explained. “Not that if I’m playing Spider-Man in my 30s I’m some washed-up has-been. That’s not what I was saying at all.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.