Zendaya Had To Catch Tom Holland On Spider-Man: No Way Home Set





Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya says that she had to catch Tom Holland a couple of times during the filming of the movie. The duo appeared on the Graham Norton Show to talk about the movie. That scene with them both swinging around the city came up and the actress explained how she got to flip the tables on her co-star. “I would land before him,” Zendaya revealed. “‘Cause my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.” To his credit, Holland took this like a champion. Telling this story on-air actually showcases their chemistry. The icing on the cake has to be Zendaya holding the Spider-Man star’s leg. It’s all just so funny to see this level of candid storytelling from the two MCU stars. Check out the clip for yourself down below:

“There is a particular stunt in this, Spider-Man swings us onto a bridge,” she explained. “He places me there. We’re supposed to jump off of [it]. He’s supposed to gently, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference, obviously we’re on the same point, we are attached, I would land before him. Because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Holland then let fans behind the curtain a bit laying out the procedure. “It’s a bottom mark, isn’t it? It’s basically designed to stop you from shattering your kneecap. Zendaya would land, and I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. My legs would swing from underneath me and she would catch me like that. And then someone would yell ‘Cut!’”

Zendaya wasn’t done there though. She also expressed some concern for the Spider-Man star and having to vomit inside of that mask.

“It’s one piece and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it,” Zendaya revealed. “I always have this fear that if he’s like working really hard or something’s happening that if he had to throw up per se. How? How is he going to get it out?” She added, “This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out.”

