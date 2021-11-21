Spider-Man: No Way Home’s New TV Spot Reveals More Footage

Marvel fans are less than a month away from getting to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highly-anticipated final MCU movie of the year. A new trailer for the movie was released this week, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. There’s a whole lot of speculation surrounding the movie, so every new bit of footage turns social media into a frenzy. Thanks to the latest post on YouTube from Sony Pictures, we’ve gotten a glimpse at a new TV spot that features some never-before-seen footage.

Not only does the new footage include some fun moments from Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), but it also includes a closer look at Lizard, The Amazing Spider-Man villain who was played by Rhys Ifans in 2012. You can check out the footage below:

Earlier this week, Holland showed up for a screening of the new trailer and hinted at some big actions sequences.

“You’re going to see a style of fighting like you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man movie before, and that was down to our stunt coordinator George Cottle. They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back feet. And when we were shooting this one scene in particular, it’s like this, I reckon a 35-beat fight scene between myself and one of the villains, and we shot it over and over and over again over three or four days, and I remember my knuckles were all bloody and I was knackered and we were fighting and fighting. In all fairness, it was awful, it was such a difficult time, but in the film, it’s so spectacular and it is so overwhelming and you’ve never seen Peter Parker quite like it. I’m really excited to see what you guys think,” Holland shared.

The latest trailer also confirmed the return of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. During the same trailer event, Holland spoke about meeting the iconic actor.

“It was actually a funny story of when I met Willem for the first time,” Holland shared. “Obviously at that time all of the villains in the film it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on and naturally you know these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like. Meet Jon (Watts, director), meet myself, hang out on set, and have a good time. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out mate.’ And he took his hood off and I almost got really scared. ‘Oh sh*t, the Goblin is here.’ He was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.