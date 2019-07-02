Spider-Man Fans Wish Peter Parker A Happy Birthday

Spider-Man fans are wishing Peter Parker a Happy Birthday today as the Web-Slinger from the MCU celebrates another trip around the sun. Commonly, Spider-Man day is celebrated on August 1st. But, in the comics, a lot of fans say that August 10th is the “real” Spidey day because his first appearance is listed on that date. All of this gained even more steam on social media because of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland’s last adventure in the MCU showed off his passport, which listed the big day as August 10th, 2001. It’s a fun little detail that has exploded into its own day on the web. With all the clamoring for a trailer exploring what the heck is going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s easy to see why the character’s birthday is exploding this year. Still, it’s a good time, and people can dream of what this wild trailer for the multiversal adventure will look like. Until then, grab a slice of cake and check out some of these fun messages down below:

As the time slinks slowly through the hourglass counting down to the No Way Home trailer, the head of marketing at Walt Disney Studios told The Hollywood Reporter why everything has been so silent on their end. Asad Ayaz and the rest of the Marvel brass have the ball in Sony’s court until the fateful day. "Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Ayaz explained. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

