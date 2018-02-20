Spider-Man’s Peter Parker Confirmed To Have Appeared In Iron Man 2

Peter Parker first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, right? Wrong! The iconic Marvel Comics character is now confirmed to have appeared in the live-action world of the Avengers much earlier in the franchise.

In Iron Man 2, the Stark Expo ends up in crisis. Justin Hammer’s new machines begin running rampant, prompting Tony Stark to save lives of attendees in his Iron Man suit. One brave young boy stands tall when a Hammertech mech is about to shoot him, raising his hand and using his imagination to blast the mech with the Iron Man gauntlet he is wearing. Luckily, Iron Man swoops in to save him at the same time.

The young boy is Peter Parker — a fact now confirmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland.

“It is Peter Parker,” Holland said. “I can confirm that, that is Peter Parker.”

Iron Man 2 released in May of 2010, two years before Sony Pictures would reboot the Spider-Man franchise with The Amazing Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield playing Peter Parker, making the story a bit harder to believe. It would be five years until Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would come to an agreement, allowing Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, Holland stands by his claim as fact.

“I can confirm that as of today,” Holland said. “I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now. It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning.”

After all, the character had to watch Uncle Ben die and get bit by a radioactive spider at some point. He has clearly existed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a considerable amount of time. With Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel already on the horizon, Feige may have slipped the information to Holland having discussed a potential tie to Iron Man 2 in the upcoming film.

Check out the Peter Parker cameo in the video below.

Now, if we could just get to the bottom of who the valedictorian in Iowa City referenced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is.

