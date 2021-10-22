Spider-Man Producer Amy Pascal Cried When Kevin Feige Wanted To Collaborate

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal was moved to tears when Kevin Feige told Sony that they wanted to collaborate. The story comes courtesy of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry. In the book, they describe the road to Sony actually embarking on that journey (credit to The Direct for the transcription.) It’s no secret that the studio had big plans for Spidey during the Amazing Spider-Man era. However, the peer of Andrew Grarfields’s second film led the decision-makers at Sony to try and humor the idea of uniting their biggest character with the MCU. Feige patently redirected the idea to unite the Marvel Studios offerings with Sony’s previous plans. Instead, start from scratch. Pascal didn’t enjoy that approach but came around to the idea after giving the suggestion some time. That gamble has paid off handsomely for everyone involved as the Spider-Man movies are more popular than they’ve ever been.

“‘At first, I was super resentful,’” she revealed in the book. “‘I think I started crying and threw him out of my office, or threw a sandwich at him – I’m not sure which… By the fifth [Spider-Man] movie, we weren’t giving them anything new. And I have to be honest about it, we were trying so hard to be different, we even went into places to be different that we shouldn’t have. We weren’t fresh anymore.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‘The lucky thing is, Kevin and I come from the same place in terms of how we love Peter. I’ve been working with Kevin on Spider-Man movies since Sam Raimi’s. He would come to the meetings, get everybody coffee, and he never said a word for years,’” she added. “‘Which makes you love somebody because then when they do open their mouth, you realize that they’ve been thinking all the big thoughts and are really smart, but never had to hear themselves talk.’”

When the deal was announced, Feige was thrilled to have Peter Parker back in the fold. “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige announced. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

What do you think is next for Spider-Man after No Way Home? Let us know in the comments!