Tom Hardy Drops New Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Tease

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy had to delete another tease of a fight with Spider-Man. The Marvel actor might have been reacting to some recent comments from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about that massive post-credits tease after the Venom sequel. Apparently, the Sony crew worked with the team crafting the MCU on that big surprise. Now, fans are speculating that Spider-Man: No Way Home could bring a massive meeting of the two beloved characters. But, nothing has been confirmed so far. However, Hardy did nothing to deny or pour any water on the notion of Venom joining the Sinister Six. Now, the fan discussions will rage even hotter on the Internet.

Tom Hardy has a bit of a history of deleting photos of Spider-Man vs Venom. During that previous interview with Comicbook.com, he explained it. “Of course, it’s in our minds all the time,” Hardy added. “Look at the photo! That’s little Spidey legs hanging out of the teeth of Venom. It’s really… It’s really specific. It’s like a Kabib call out.” Hardy does note, he wants to see Venom take a bite out of Spider-Man but not Tom Holland. “Actually, just the Spider-Man, love Tom,” he said. “You know what I mean?”

“I think you can’t do a Venom story without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix,” Hardy would add. “He’s somewhere. But we all know there’s a big constellation of events, you know, that need to move and operate around. As grown ups, we have to go, ‘Okay, we wait.’ We wait for those planes to land and when they land, we’ll see if we can get on one but until then we focus on the task at hand which is Venom 2. But it’s always in the back of our minds, you know? ‘When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?’

Check out the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home right here:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

