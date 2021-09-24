Sony’s Spider-Man and Venom Crossover Plans Include Sinister Six Spinoff Movie

With the creative team behind Venom: Let There Be Carnage teasing that a crossover between it and the Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland is happening “soon,” and a new piece of info about Sony’s plans could reveal what they’re headed toward with the two films existing in the same universe. Speaking on the Hero Nation Podcast, Deadline‘s Anthony D’Alessandro noted that the plan at Sony Pictures is to not only bring Venom and Spider-Man together but that plans for a Sinister Six movie are something the studio is still keen to get to, well, again.

“Sony’s always kept, outside of the new Spider-Man stuff they’re doing with Disney/MCU, Sony’s always kept their Marvel stuff separate,” D’Alessandro said. “With this Venom (the upcoming Let There Be Carnage) they’re actually going to connect to the Spider-Man universe they’re setting up with Disney/MCU. I know one of their long-term goals is to make Sinister Six, and that’s kind of the project we’re all waiting for, their version of the bad guys from the Spider-Man (universe).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel fans will be quick to note that it seems like Spider-Man: No Way Home is doing the Sinister Six in a round-about way but a standalone movie focusing on the villain group is certainly something movie goers would want to see. Sony previously attempted to get a project following the Sinister Six off the ground back when Andrew Garfield was still the webslinger, hiring Marvel’s Daredevil creator Drew Goddard to write and direct the film (they even went after Tom Hardy for one role, though not the one he would end up playing on the big screen).

“It’s tough, because I think these projects are the kind of things we have to work on in the dark,” Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, previously Variety about setting up such a movie. “They’re not ready until they’re ready. Kraven is a great example because we just didn’t rush it. We could have made that three-plus years ago. It’s just now the script’s awesome, J.C. was the right choice, and we found the movie star because it was just kismet, and watching this other movie [Bullet Train] and realizing that [Taylor-Johnson] could be the perfect casting.”

Asked again about Sinister Six, Panitch said with a chuckle: “It would be very cool, wouldn’t it?”

With Venom already set up, Morbius waiting in the wings, and the Kraven the Hunter movie in development, Sony certainly appears to be assembling a potential Sinister Six that won’t require Marvel Studios. That said, further collaboration between the two would almost certainly be what fans would like to see.

“It’s in our minds all the time,” Tom Hardy recently told ComicBook.com about a crossover between Venom and Spider-Man. “Look at the photo! That’s little Spidey legs hanging out of the teeth of Venom. It’s really… It’s really specific. It’s like a Kabib call out.” Hardy does note, he wants to see Venom take a bite out of Spider-Man but not Tom Holland. “Actually, just the Spider-Man, love Tom,” he said. “You know what I mean?”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will debut on October 1.

(H/T The Direct)