Spider-Man Star Zendaya Reacts to Sony and Marvel’s New Deal

What a long and winding road it’s been for the current big screen iteration of Spider-Man. After a couple of successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony and Disney parted ways, effectively bringing an end to Tom Holland‘s tenure as Peter Parker in the ultra-successful franchise. It only took a month for all of that to change. As of Friday morning, Sony and Marvel Studios are back together once again. Tom Holland will star in a third and final Spider-Man film in the MCU, as well as another upcoming MCU movie that has yet to be revealed.

All seems right in the world of the wall-crawler and those closest to the Spider-Man franchise are rejoicing over the news. Holland posted a clip from The Wolf of Wall Street on Instagram to tell fans, “I’m not leaving!” Friend and co-star Zendaya, who plays MJ in the Spider-Man films, took to Twitter for her reaction.

People have always said “actions speak louder than words,” but in this case, it’s a gif that speaks volumes. Zendaya tweeted a gif of Spider-Man dancing after the news of Spider-Man’s MCU return broke on Friday, and it was all anyone needed to see to know exactly how she felt.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will co-produce the third Spider-Man film along with Sony’s Amy Pascal, who produced the first two films in the franchise.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” Pascal added. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

The third Spider-Man film will arrive on July 16, 2021.