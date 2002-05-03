Spider-Man Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix just got a major Marvel upgrade. While nearly the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe films are available to stream on Disney+, the non-Disney Marvel films have jumped around between services on a pretty regular basis. Netflix got in on the Spider-Man action earlier this summer when The Amazing Spider-Man was added to its roster. On Monday morning, the service's Spidey roster got even stronger, with the arrival of one of the most beloved superhero trilogies of all time.

All three Sam Raimi Spider-Man films have now been added to Netflix. The streaming service announced last month that the Raimi and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies would be making their way to its lineup. Things came to fruition on Monday, as the calendar changed to August, allowing subscribers to now watch Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3.

Surprisingly, Netflix wasn't the only streaming service to add Raimi and Maguire's Spider-Man series. Hulu, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, also added the three Spider-Man films on Monday morning, giving people two major streaming services where they can find Peter Parker.

Here's the full list of movies and shows that were added to Netflix to kick off the month of August:

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY

