Spider-Man Is Now Streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got a major Marvel upgrade. While nearly the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe films are available to stream on Disney+, the non-Disney Marvel films have jumped around between services on a pretty regular basis. Netflix got in on the Spider-Man action earlier this summer when The Amazing Spider-Man was added to its roster. On Monday morning, the service's Spidey roster got even stronger, with the arrival of one of the most beloved superhero trilogies of all time.
All three Sam Raimi Spider-Man films have now been added to Netflix. The streaming service announced last month that the Raimi and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies would be making their way to its lineup. Things came to fruition on Monday, as the calendar changed to August, allowing subscribers to now watch Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3.
Surprisingly, Netflix wasn't the only streaming service to add Raimi and Maguire's Spider-Man series. Hulu, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, also added the three Spider-Man films on Monday morning, giving people two major streaming services where they can find Peter Parker.
