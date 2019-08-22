New Yorker Cartoon Pokes Fun at Disney’s Loss of Spider-Man

The news of Sony and Marvel ending their partnership on live-action Spider-Man movies has dominated pop culture this week — and it looks like even The New Yorker is getting in on the conversation. On Wednesday, the publication’s daily cartoon addressed Sony and Marvel’s split in a pretty amusing way. The piece, which you can check out below, imagines J. Jonah Jameson declaring his iconic catchphrase of “get me pictures of Spider-Man” — with the added qualifier that they should ideally be from Disney.

There is, of course, an added layer of irony to this cartoon, as Sony and Marvel’s split comes shortly after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film’s mid-credits scene caught quite a lot of attention for bringing back J.K. Simmons to portray Jameson, who had been rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an Info Wars-like pundit.

“It was an idea we had from the very earliest conversations of, if we at Marvel Studios get to work with Sony and make a Spider-Man movie, we want to bring Jameson back, somehow,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com at the time. “And thinking about who it could be, we really thought J.K. as an actor is so versatile, and you look at his amazing iconic performance in the Raimi films. But then look at his amazing performances in Whiplash and in other films. You go, ‘It can be the same guy but a different tone, and tap into sort of more modern, news personalities of today.’”

With this apparent split, future Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies might have to shy away from the MCU canon that it previously played around with. It’s unclear exactly what that would mean in terms of Jameson potentially cameoing again in the future.

It was first reported that the Sony/Marvel Studios split spun out of renegotiations between the two companies, with Marvel looking to get a larger financial stake in the Spider-Man films they are helping produce. While it initially seemed like the deal was at a bit of a block, subsequent reports have indicated that renegotiations could still happen later on.

