‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’: Ganke Will Have Bigger Role in Future Films

While there really aren’t many negative things one can say about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, we can all agree that a little more Ganke would’ve been nice, right? The best friend and roommate of Mile Morales was shown in just a couple of scenes in Spider-Verse, but he didn’t really get a chance to do much except work on his computer and faint at the sight of a talking pig.

Given that Ganke is such an important part of Miles’ story in the comics, one would have assumed that he’d have a lot more to do in the first Miles-centric feature film. Unfortunately, there just wasn’t much time for Ganke with all of the Spider-people around, but that’s going to change in the upcoming sequel.

In the book Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art of the Movie, a few pages are dedicated to the design and story of Ganke. Production designer Justin k. Thompson shared a quote about Ganke for the book, and revealed that he’s got a lot more story to come. After having his role cut down for Spider-Verse, Ganke has a bright future alongside Miles in the coming films.

“He is one of the most gifted students at the Academy,” Thompson said. “We see him stay up all night working on his quantum entanglement thesis. He’s so single-mindedly focused that he seems completely oblivious to anything his roommate might be up to.”

While it’s certainly exciting to know that we’ll see more of Ganke in the future, we’re still not sure what his role will be. In the comics, Ganke was Miles’ best friend before they got into Brooklyn Visions Academy, and they became roommates because they asked the school if they could. In Spider-Verse, Miles and Ganke don’t seem to already have that tight-knit relationship, at least not yet. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the duo become fast friends once Miles settles into his new life as Spider-Man, especially if Ganke catches him in the act.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.