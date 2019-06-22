Spider-Man Spinoff Featuring Black Cat Still in the Works

Ever since Sony Pictures hired Marvel Studios to handle their main franchise of Spider-Man movies and shifted their focus toward creating spinoffs for supporting characters, they’ve had a lot of success with their expansion of the Spider-Verse. Venom was a hit at the box office, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won an Academy Award, and Spider-Man himself has become a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: Far From Home releasing in a couple weeks.

But Sony’s plans are not through yet, not by a long shot, as they continue to expand the spinoffs to some of Spidey’s most popular allies and foes. And while the original plan for Silver & Black might have fallen through, producer Amy Pascal revealed that there are still plans to give Black Cat her own solo film.

“I like Black Cat a lot, I think she is a really great character,” Pascal explained to ScreenRant. “We had her a little bit in the Amazing [Spider-Man] movie, but she’s kind of that character that we didn’t really turn into the Black Cat yet. I think that’s a really great character”.

Silver & Black was originally meant to team up Felicia Hardy with the mercenary Silver Sable, another one of Spidey’s frenemies. The film was to be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood before the project fell apart and was seemingly scrapped.

But ScreenRant asked Pascal about the project and she revealed that it’s not exactly dead in the water just yet.

“We’re still working on that. I think we have plans for that,” Pascal said.

Silver & Black suffered a lot of setbacks in recent years and was rumored to be stuck in development hell. Prince-Bythewood recently spoke out about the film and explained that they were doing whatever it took to crack the story, but these comments came before the film was reportedly shelved.

“With Silver & Black, when you’re doing a film of that magnitude, it’s gotta be right. And if it’s not right, we actually collectively decided to go back to the drawing board and start over,” Prince-Bythewood said. “That’s gonna take time. So obviously, I’d love to be shooting right now, but to be shooting something that I know is not as good as it can be, I’m not the type that wants to shoot something you’re rewriting, as you’re shooting. So, we have to get the script right, and I’m okay to wait. I may be shooting something before that, but it really is just get the script right before we go on that journey.”

It’s unclear if the future project will focus on both characters or feature Black Cat exclusively, as the studio indicated that they would feature single characters exclusively.

“We believe Black Cat is enough of her own character with a great backstory and a canon of material to draw from to justify her own film,” said Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch.

There’s no word yet on when a Black Cat movie would release in theaters.