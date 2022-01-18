Spider-Man Spinoff Movie Kraven The Hunter Reportedly Films Soon

The Spider-Man spinoff film Kraven the Hunter is reportedly set to start filming soon, according to the often-accurate Murphy’s Multiverse. The Kraven film is going to star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, a character from the pages of Marvel Comics best known for ruthlessly pursuing Spider-Man and other characters as a mercenary. As for which Spider-Man will be a part of this Kraven’s movie world, there is no indication that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and/or Tobey Maguire will be playing a role in it, so far so think of it as a Venom type of situation.

“Production start dates have always been tentative and now, more than ever, it’s important to keep that in mind, but assuming no delays, it sounds like Kraven the Hunter will begin production in the UK next month,” Murphy’s Multiverse reports. “Given the film’s January 2023 release date, it’s a very sensible timeline for principal photography, leaving plenty of time for any additional photography, which is always factored into these projects.”

There have been few details of this Kraven film which have been made public so far, aside from Taylor-Johnson playing the lead role and J.C. Chandor coming in to direct. Early rumors had been for Kraven to be the villain of the third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland but it seems when release dates shifted around, the plans for that movie shifted into what fans now know as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, a bulked up Taylor-Johnson who once portrayed Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron will be taking on the menacing role for a theatrical debut in January of 2023. The film is being made by Sony, independently of Marvel Studios which puts it in line with the studios Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. It is not a collaborative situation like has been seen with Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as far as public knowledge is indicating.

Should the Kraven film begin filming soon, more cast members and details will inevitably begin to emerge – be it through leaks or official announcements from the filmmakers and studio. Rumors from last summer indicate Jodie Turner-Smith up for the role of Calypso, the Marvel character who imbues Kraven with the powers which make him such a formidable foe. Kraven was teased in an Easter egg spotted in Spider-Man: No Way Home (along with other Spider-Man villains), a detail you can learn about in the breakdown video on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel.

Kraven the Hunter is currently scheduled to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.