Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Coming to Hulu in April

One of the most beloved superhero movies of the modern era is finally going to be available to stream for free, at least with a subscription to Hulu. Sam Raimi‘s original Spider-Man movie, which first hit theaters in 2002, is making its way to Hulu’s roster in just one week’s time. The streaming service revealed its full list of movies and TV shows coming in April, and Spider-Man was on the lineup, set for an April 1st premiere.

Most of the films based on Marvel Comics characters are already streaming on Disney+, as they’re a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and produced by Marvel Studios. However, the Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four films don’t fall under that umbrella, being released by Sony or Fox instead. Since they don’t necessarily have a streaming home at this time, many of the different Spider-Man and X-Men films have been scattered around online, difficult to find on a streaming service.

Fortunately, that changes for at least one of the classic Spider-Man tales next week. The first Spider-Man film helped really kick off the modern boom of superhero filmmaking, along with 2000’s X-Men. Director Sam Raimi took Marvel’s most iconic character and turned him into one of the most bankable box office stars of the decade.

Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, following his origin story at the tail-end of his time in high school. As you probably know, he gets bitten by a radioactive spider and develops super powers. Willem Dafoe co-stars in the film as Norman Osborne, aka Green Goblin, Spider-Man’s nemesis. Kirsten Dunstplays Mary Jane Watson, James Franco portrays Harry Osborne, J.K. Simmons makes his first appearance as J. Jonah Jameson (a role he reprised in the MCU), and Rosemary Harris plays Aunt May.

Raimi’s first take on Spider-Man eventually earned more than $825 million at the global box office and spawned two sequels, each with Raimi behind the camera and Maguire beneath the mask. Raimi always had plans for a fourth film but it was canned after the release of Spider-Man 3. Sony eventually rebooted the character with Andrew Garfield in the lead role and Marc Webb at the helm, only to hit restart after two movies. The current iteration of the character is played by Tom Holland, with the films being directed by Jon Watts. Unlike the previous two versions of Spider-Man, Holland’s character exists within the MCU.

