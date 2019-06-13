Chris Hemsworth Made a Call to Help Tom Holland Land Spider-Man Role

One of the biggest events in the history of comic book movies came in 2015 when Spider-Man, a character whose theatrical rights were owned by Sony, was announced to officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and make his debut in Captain America: Civil War. The growing popularity of the MCU put a lot of pressure on Marvel Studios to find the perfect Peter Parker to bring the character to life. Tom Holland ultimately snagged the role, with fans largely appreciating his take on the Wall-Crawler, though his former co-star Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he deserves some credit for putting in a phone call to endorse Holland.

“I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call and said he’s one of the most talented people I’ve worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation,” Hemsworth, revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know, we have a great friendship, it’s a good mutual respect.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That fateful call would lead to Holland establishing himself as the defining Spider-Man for an entire generation, following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s brief stint with the character. Luckily for fans of the actor, Holland doesn’t show any signs of stopping, having previously revealed he would gladly star as Peter Parker for decades to come.

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland shared with press during a set visit for Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

While Holland himself might be interested in carrying out the role indefinitely, what the future of the MCU holds for Spider-Man is unclear. The character will likely get a third solo movie at some point in the future, yet there have been no reports about a new Avengers or other team-up film on the horizon, so it’s unclear if we’ll get to see Peter Parker quipping off of any other of our favorite MCU characters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

Are you glad that Hemsworth offered his support of Holland for the role? Let us know in the comments below!