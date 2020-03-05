Tom Holland Confesses He’s Stolen Several Spider-Man Props and Marvel Doesn’t Know

Tom Holland has sticky fingers: the Marvel star admits he’s stolen several props from set while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, including the artificial intelligence-equipped glasses bequeathed to Peter Parker after the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame. Holland made the admission on BBC Radio 1 while promoting Disney-Pixar’s animated Onward, where Holland stars alongside Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chris Pratt, confessing his house is “littered with props from films” because he takes home memorabilia — often without permission from the studio or producers — “on every job” he performs.

“Honestly, I’ve got a set of web-shooters from the Spider-Man suit, which Marvel don’t know about, but they do now,” Holland said. “These are big ones. I’ve got Tony Stark’s glasses. I tried to take a suit once, but it’s a little bit difficult to walk out of the set in a Spider-Man suit.”

Asked if he can get in trouble for lifting from film sets, Holland answered, “I mean, I haven’t so far.”

“I haven’t so far, and they always make loads of them, because they break all the time,” Holland explained. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I lost the Tony Stark glasses!’ They’re like, ‘You what?!’ And now they’re on my mantle piece.”

Holland next reprises his role in the untitled Spider-Man 3, reuniting him with Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts. Story details remain under wraps.

“It’s interesting, in the third film… I don’t want to talk too much about what it will be about,” Holland said during an August convention appearance. “There’s another deep connection to the next one for me which will be really cool to bring to life.”

The actor has only allowed his third solo Spider-Man — taking place some time after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) framed the web-swinging superhero for his murder — will be “something very special” and “something very different” from the first two installments.

Spider-Man 3 opens July 16, 2021.

