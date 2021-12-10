Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Has Group Chat With Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire





Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says he has a group chat with fellow Spider-Men Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire. The MCU’s resident web-head talked to BBC Radio 1 about being friends with the other men who’ve worn the costume. A lot has been made of Garfield and Maguire being added to the movie, but there has been no official confirmation just yet. For now, all the internet has to cling to is the idea of the three Spider-Men standing triumphant on the Statue of Liberty while the entire theater thunders its approval. In actuality, all that’s going on now is Holland probably tossing the two older actors memes as they enjoy the holiday season. Poor Andrew Garfield has been fielding questions about this film almost constantly as he’s been on a press tour for Tick, Tick Boom! for Netflix. Meanwhile, no one has basically heard a peep from Maguire one way or the other. If the rumors turned out to be true, it would be an amazing moment for fans everywhere.

“We actually do have a WhatsApp group. I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey [Maguire] at a Japanese restaurant a while ago, and I took his number,” Holland revealed. “And then, I think I set it up, I was like, ‘Guys listen we can’t all share each other’s numbers and not have a group chat.’ I think I’m the only one that’s ever spoken in it. What’s up other Spider-Mans?!”

For his part, Garfield is just too excited to see what Marvel has planned for the Web-Slinger in this third installment.

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character,” Garfield told Extra. “Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character.. I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment.”

Sony dropped a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

