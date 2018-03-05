‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Is Taking Over Instagram’s Instagram During the Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards are tonight, but if you can’t be there to experience the red carpet or the awards ceremony in person don’t worry. Spider-Man has you covered.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Holland posted to his Instagram story yesterday that he would be taking over Instagram’s official account for the Oscars tonight, giving fans an opportunity to experience one of Hollywood’s biggest nights from his perspective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey guys, just wanted to let you know that tomorrow I will be taking over Instagram’s Instagram,” Holland said in the video. “I know that sounds a bit crazy, but the Instagram handle, I will be taking it over and taking you through the Oscars.”

In addition to his Instagram takeover, Holland will be joining his fellow Avengers: Infinity War star Chadwick Boseman as a presenter during the awards ceremony. Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o will be presenting during the ceremony as well. While it’s not clear how much of the ceremony Holland will be sharing during his Instagram takeover, he’s definitely sharing his red carpet experiences. The actor encouraged fans to follow along from the social media network’s official account.

“So, if you want to follow the Oscars from the red carpet, go to Instagram, check it out and I’ll be there taking you through it,” Holland said.

Holland’s Instagram takeover as well as his role as a presenter is just part of a larger superhero takeover of sorts at this year’s Academy Awards. Many people involved in tonight’s awards — either as presenters or as nominees — have ties to both DC and Marvel’s film offerings. Black Panther‘s Daniel Kaluuya, The Dark Knight‘s Gary Oldman and Christopher Nolan, Suicide Squad‘s Margo Robbie, Aquaman‘s Willem Dafoe, Venom‘s Woody Harrelson, and Spider-Man‘s Octavia Spencer are all nominated for their work on various movies this year while Luke Cage star Mahershala Ali, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, Suicide Squad‘s Viola Davis, and The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Emma Stone are all presenting.

And this year’s Academy Awards is big for the comic book movie genre for other reasons as well. Fox’s Logan is up for Best Adapted Screenplay this year, marking the first time a superhero movie has ever been nominated in the category, a move that pushes the superhero genre further into cinematic legitimacy.

The 2018 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel are live on ABC tonight, March 4th, beginning at 8pm Eastern and 5pm Pacific time. The Red Carpet for this year’s awards kicks off at 7pm/4pm Pacific also on ABC. And be sure to follow along with ComicBook.com’s live Oscar coverage tonight as well. You can follow along on Twitter @ComicBook.