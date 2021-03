Spider-Man's Greatest Villains Return on New Marvel Covers

Spider-Man might be one of the top characters in the Marvel Comics canon, but his rogue's gallery of villains is definitely in a tier all their own as well. Over the past few decades, an ever-growing roster of bad guys have gone toe-to-toe with Peter Parker or other Spider-Men — and now, a new series of variant covers are here to celebrate them. Over the weekend, Marvel announced a series of Spider-Man villain variant covers, which are set to be released across Marvel's titles in June. These twenty variant covers will feature combinations of heroes and villains that are quintessential to the Marvel universe, as well as a lot of unexpected ones. These face-offs will include Immortal Hulk taking down Rhino, Daredevil going head to head with Shocker, Miles facing off against Lady Octopus, and Shang-Chi caught in the grip of King Cobra.

Additional match-ups will include Black Cat vs. Scorpia, Black Widow vs. Electro, Captain America vs. Kraven the Hunter, Captain Marvel vs. Vulture, Fantastic Four vs. Sandman, Iron Man vs. Boomerang, Jean Grey & Emma Frost vs. Beetle (Janice Lincoln), Silk vs. White Rabbit, Spider-Man vs. Chameleon, Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man vs. Taskmaster & Black Ant, Star-Lord vs. Trapster, Thor vs. Lizard, and Wolverine vs. Stegron.

You can check out the solicitations and release dates for the covers below:

On Sale 6/2:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by JAVIER GARRON

BLACK CAT #7 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by TERRY DODSON

FANTASTIC FOUR #33 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN

IMMORTAL HULK #47 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by DECLAN SHALVEY

On Sale 6/9:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

IRON MAN #9 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by DAN PANOSIAN

X-MEN #21 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by EMA LUPACCHINO

On Sale 6/16:

CAPTAIN AMERICA #30 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by TAURIN CLARKE

DAREDEVIL #31 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by GREG LAND

MILE MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by ROSE BESCH

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by TBA

On Sale 6/23:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by TBA

CAPTAIN MARVEL #29 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by DAVID LAFUENTE

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by CARLOS PACHECO

SILK #4 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by BETSY COLA

THOR #15 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by TONY DANIEL

WOLVERINE #13 SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER by RYAN BENJAMIN

Keep scrolling to check out a first look at some of the covers, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!