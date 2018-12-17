‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producer Thanks the Crew for Film’s Success

Sony Picture Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse opened domestically this past Friday and went on the win the weekend box office. Needless to say, the cast and crew behind the film are bound to be excited about the film’s moves at the box office.

Phil Lord — one of the major producers behind the animated flick — took to Instagram earlier today to thank the film’s crew for their role in making the movie success.

“Congrats and thanks to the crew of #Spiderverse,” Lord shared with an image of a Miles Morales cosplayer. “I am in awe of what you guys made and how and why you made it.”

The film garnered extremely positive reviews from critics leading up to the movie’s premiere, originally debuting on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score. As of this writing, the film still has a 97% rating on the review-aggregating site, which has since slapped it with the “Certified Fresh” sticker.

Into The Spider-Verse easily won its opening weekend box office, hauling in $35 million in box office receipts. The Clint Eastwood-directed The Mule finished second ($17.5m) its opening weekend while Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch finished third in its sixth week with just over $11.5 million.

The film featured the silver screen debut of Miles Morales, a character previously created in the mid-2000s by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli for Marvel’s Ultimate comics universe. According to Lord in a previous interview, they wanted to feature Miles so that it’d be a fresh new take on the Spidey family.

“Well, to me, it sort of all circles around to his family. He has a very different family than Peter Parker did,” Lord confessed. “First of all, both of his parents are alive, so that’s a huge difference right there. And being able to portray a very grounded family with a mother and father who both want the best for their son, but go about it in different ways. Also an uncle that loves him, but is encouraging him to go down a different path. That whole dynamic is really the center of what the whole movie’s about, and it was really important to us to get right. And it really speaks to Miles trying to figure out who he is and who he’s gonna be, what kind of a person he’s going to become.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.