Spider-Verse Producers Were Given Every Alternate Universe they Asked For

On Saturday, fans got their first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the follow up to the hugely popular Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Sony Pictures Animation and that first look offered a lot to get excited for—including that there will be more Spider-People along for Miles Morales’ next chapter in the Spider-Verse saga. With just a bit less than a year before the movie will be in theaters, we didn’t get much in the way of details about what exactly that will entail, but the film’s producers, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord told Entertainment Weekly that when it came to alternative universes and characters they could play with for the film, they were given free reign.

“Honestly? No,” the pair said when asked if there were universes or characters that they wanted to introduce but didn’t make the final cut. “We’re getting to do more or less everything we have ever wanted.”

Given that the multiverse contains, well, multitudes Lord and Miller getting to use everything they wanted means that there are a lot of potential characters and stories that could be in play, something that is also teased in the film’s official plot synopsis, which you can check out for yourself below.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson on a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callahan. The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Hailee Seinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. The film is set to be released on October 7, 2022.

According to Callahan, he started writing the script for the film before the first feature even debuted.

“[Chris and Phil] said, ‘We have this animated Spider-Man movie we are doing.’ They were still working on the first movie,” Callahan told THR this past September. ” They couldn’t tell me what it was going to look like. Because it’s them, I said, ‘I’ll come in and see what you have. I don’t get it.’ They showed me an animatic, which at the time looked like napkin drawings with temp vocals and no animation styling behind it. I could feel the heart behind it, but I couldn’t imagine how spectacular this thing could be yet. They showed me some still images of some of the art they had been working on. With them, I trust them implicitly and I believed they were going to do something special. I said, ‘OK,’ and they said, ‘Great. Pitch us a sequel.’ So, I began the very strange process of working on the sequel for a year before the original came out.”

