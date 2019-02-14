‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal Shares a Tom Holland Video for Valentine’s Day

There’s nothing more adorable than love between co-stars, especially when those co-stars are members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many people are celebrating Valentine’s Day today and the stars of Spider-Man: Far From Home are no exception.

Earlier today, Jake Gyllenhaal, who will soon be making his MCU debut as Mysterio, posted a super cute video of Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Love is in the hair. #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on Feb 14, 2019 at 6:16am PST

“Love is in the hair,” Gyllenhaal wrote.

The video is especially wonderful because of the added Valentine’s Day filter and the steamy romantic music that plays over Holland’s charming silent conversation. Honestly, we could watch this nonsense for hours. To make matters even better, Holland replied in the most adorable way.

“Happy Valentine’s Day boo,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, all expressing their joy over the love between the actors.

“This MADE my Valentine’s day,” @miap2021 wrote.

“OKAY I SHIP YOU SO HARD NOW,” @toms.marvel_ added.

“This is truly quality content,” @haileysavannah1_ shared.

Since we’re celebrating love, this is as good a time as any to remind readers of the sweet romance that appears to be blooming between Aunt May and Happy Hogan in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man as he enjoys an overseas vacation with his school friends. However, his fun trip is interrupted by Nick Fury, who asks the friendly neighborhood hero to team up with a new “superhero,” Mysterio, to halt some destructive creatures.

At Brazil’s CCXP convention last year, Holland teased that Spider-Man and Mysterio were emerging as “brothers-in-arms,” but considering Mysterio is a villain in the comics, many suspect Gyllenhaal’s character will eventually turn on Spidey.

The upcoming movie stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will also feature Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and see the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.