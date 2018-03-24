Marvel Fan Creates ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Titles From Kanye West Albums

Avengers: Infinity War memes have been plastered across the internet the past couple of weeks with people showing off projects they think had more ambitious crossovers than Marvel Studios’ upcoming flick.

One of the most ambitious crossovers, however, might have been under our noses the whole time and we didn’t even know it. Thanks to Twitter user @ThatBlackDude1, we could very well have a blueprint for the direction Marvel Studios is deciding to take the Spider-Man franchise. I mean — probably not — but one can hope.

Using the album titles of records released by hip-hop artist Kanye West, @ThatBlackDude1 took to Twitter sharing what he’d choose as the next movie titles in the Spider-Man franchise.

After Spider-Man: Homecoming — which isn’t a Yeezy album, by the way — the Twitter user recommended Spider-Man: Graduation and Spider-Man: Late Registration. Followed by Spider-Man: 808s And Heartbreak, the titles start going off the rails, not sticking to Spidey’s school-themed titles.

The list rounds out with Spider-Man: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — which has got to be, at least in my opinion, some of Kanye’s best work — Spider-Man: Yeezus, and Spider-Man: The Life of Pablo.

Of course, as you probably know by now, a Spider-Man sequel has been greenlit by Marvel Studios for a 2019 release, so look for it officially ramp up production in the coming months.

In terms of plot details for the Untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming Sequel, we know that Marvel’s currently casting for various roles, including both a femme fatale-like character and a new male lead to act alongside Tom Holland.

Fans can see Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker in the events of Avengers: Infinity War on April 27, 2018. The actor is then slated to appear in the yet-untitled Avengers 4 follow up in 2019 before branching out into his second solo Marvel Cinematic Universe flick shortly thereafter.