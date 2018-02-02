Stan Lee Cancels Appearance at Wizard World St. Louis

Following a health scare over the last couple of days, Marvel legend Stan Lee has canceled his previously scheduled appearance at Wizard World St. Louis this weekend.

On Thursday, news broke out that Lee had been rushed to the hospital, suffering from a shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat. The comic creator stayed overnight before being released back to his home one day later.

While a Friday morning interview indicated that Lee was healthy and in good spirits, it doesn’t look as though he’s feeling up to the challenge of travelling halfway across the country.

Wizard World posted the full schedule for signings and appearances for this weekend’s St. Louis convention on its Facebook page. Along with the schedule, the company revealed that Lee, along with Lou Ferrigno and Michael Rosenbaum, had canceled their plans to attend.

According to the schedule, Lee was set to make multiple appearances at the convention on Saturday and Sunday. Beginning at 10:45 AM on Saturday morning, Lee was scheduled for a full day of autographs and photo sessions, with one Q&A panel thrown in at noon. He also had a full slate on Sunday, with plans to appear from 10:30 AM until 3 PM.

It’s certainly unfortunate that Lee couldn’t make the convention, but in this morning’s interview, Lee did assure fans that he was doing much better.

“All I really wanna do is tell ya that I’m feeling great,” Lee said. “I’m glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. Now I’m home and looking for new trouble to get into. You know, the usual.”

As usual, Lee spent much of the interview cracking wise about his serious situation.

“I figured that a little check-up wouldn’t be bad for me and, in fact, it turned out to be pretty good ’cause it got me a lot of publicity,” the Marvel icon joked in the interview. “I didn’t realize the whole world was worried about whether I was in the hospital or not.”