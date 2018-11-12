‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Remembers Stan Lee

Following the news of Stan Lee’s death, millions of fans around the world are in shock. The legendary writer’s sudden passing has prompted plenty to flood social media with tributes, and Chris Evans is the latest celebrity to honor Lee in public.

Over on Twitter, the actor posted a short message to honor Lee in the wake of his passing. Evans, who plays Captain America within the MCU, heralded Lee for all of the inspiration he provided to countless creators over his long career.

“There will never be another Stan Lee,” Evans writes.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

As condolences continue to trickle in over Lee, Evans’ message has struck a chord with fans. Over the years, the actor has become a fan-favorite member of the MCU family, and his own love for superheroes is easy to see. After playing the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four, Evans was cast as Steve Rogers under Marvel Studios, and Lee once told fans he connected most with Evans out of all the studio’s actors.

“Chris, the fellow who plays Captain America, he was the Human Torch and then they made him Captain Americaand he’s the greatest guy, but I love them all,” Lee said during a previous appearance on Larry King Now.

Having known each other for years, Evans and Lee forged a tight bond. While Jack Kirby and Joe Simon are credited with creating Captain America, Lee became intimately acquainted with the super soldier during his long tenure with Marvel as a writer and editor. As an integral member of The Avengers, Captain America became a symbol of Marvel Comics, and Lee embraced the superhero as did his fellow creators. Now, Evans is taking a moment to thank Lee for all he did to preserve the hero’s legacy, and fans cannot help but agree with all the praise the actor has to give.

