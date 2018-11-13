Mark Hamill Shares Touching Stan Lee Memorial

As news of Stan Lee’s death continues to spread, fans all over the world are honoring the legend in their own way. For millions, they’ve taken to social media to celebrate the legacy Lee leaves behind, and Mark Hamill is joining the ranks with a touching tribute of his own.

Over on Twitter, the Star Wars actor shared a post thanking Lee for all he did for pop culture enthusiasts.

“His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE,” Hamill wrote.

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

“I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong.”

While Hamill may be known best for his Star Wars tenure, the actor does have a history with Marvel. The pair worked together on Black Panther’s Quest, an animated series streamed on Disney XD. The animated series saw Hamill voice Arnim Zola, a Hydra scientist who’s been battling Captain America for decades, and he’s voiced the character in various other Marvel projects.

Just before the new project aired, Hamill spoke with CNET about the gig, and it was there the actor shared his love for Lee and the writer sent his own right back.

“When I hear him read the lines, when I hear how talented he is, how he can do another dialect and become another person, it’s fantastic,” Lee said.

“I read lines beautifully, but only as myself. I mean, if I had to be Baron Zemo, I wouldn’t know how to do it, but he becomes Baron Zemo.”

As reports continue coming in about Lee’s final days, Hamill is taking the time to remind fans of the impact the writer had on pop culture as a whole. To many, Lee was the face of comic books in the west, and his passion for the medium never faded even during financial hardships. As Marvel Studios began its rise in the late-2000s, Lee was one of its greatest advocates, and he supported the multi-billion dollar franchise whenever possible. Now, fans like Hamill are thanking the writer for all the effort he put into popularizing comics, and netizens are feeling forever grateful for the work Lee put in.

How are you remembering Lee today?