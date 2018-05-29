Stan Lee Proclaimed Domino Has ‘The Ultimate Superpower’ Years Before ‘Deadpool 2’

Deadpool 2 makes a hilarious running joke out of new character Domino (Zazie Beetz), whose mutant power is basically an uncanny lucky streak that never seems to end. When Domino first auditions for Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Weasel (T.J. Miller), her explanation of having luck powers is met with immediate snark from Deadpool, who argues that luck is not a superpower. Well, as it turns out, Deadpool was wrong, as the matter of whether or not luck is a superpower was settled long ago – by none other than co-creator of the Marvel Universe, Stan “The Man” Lee!

In an interview with Nerdament.com years ago, Stan Lee was asked to settle a contest between fans, deciding what the greatest superpower truly is. The tournament-style competition had come down to two powers going head-to-head in the final round: telepathy vs. shapeshifting. In pure Stan Lee fashion, the comic book icon had his own take on the matter, revealing that there was one superpower greater than any of two options in front of him:

“Those are pretty good, I think I have a better one. I want you to think about this; it’s not visual, there’s no costume that comes with it – but what about unfailing good luck? If you’re lucky, you’ve got everything: you automatically beat the villain; you automatically become wealthy; you automatically get the girl you want; you’re lucky! That it the greatest power of all.”

If you think Stan Lee was just being his usual witty, irreverent self, think again. Lee echoed his point – without prompt – when concluding the interview: “Good talking to you – and remember: luck is the ultimate superpower…”

So there you have it: not only does Domino have a legitimate superpower, according to Stan Lee she has the ultimate superpower! Take that, Deadpool!

Truthfully speaking, Domino’s powers have long been a debate with Marvel Comics fans. The character is better known for both badass personality and unique look rather than the actual appeal of her powers – but Deadpool 2 may have changed that in a big way. Despite some fan backlash over Zazie Beetz appearance as Domino (no chalky skin and black mark), the film no doubt has the best visual expression of Domino’s powers than anything the comic book page has produced. Seeing situations work out to Domino’s favor in Final Destination–style sequences was awesome, earning big laughs at times, and wowing viewers with some of the best action shots and sequences at other times. Needless to say, Beetz’ Domino has become something of a breakout hit of Deadpool 2, and many fans are eager to see her in a full-fledged X-Force movie.

Deadpool 2 is now in theaters. The X-Men movie universe will continue when X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.