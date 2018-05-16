Stan Lee Says Someone Is Impersonating Him, Asks Fans to Defend Him

The bizarre saga of Stan Lee’s elder years continues – and you’ll need to steel yourself for this next chapter, because it’s only getting weirder! After a string of reports detailing Stan Lee being victim of a con job by those close to him, Lee is now alleging that someone has gained access to some of his major social media accounts, and is impersonating him online:

Help! Someone has hijacked my Facebook and Instagram. I want everyone to know whoever is writing them is a fraud and is impersonating me. How do I get them back? Can you guys help? — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 15, 2018



From now on, I will depend on you, my dear fans, to protect and defend me. I love you guys and am so happy I have control of my twitter account back. You guys are my true superheros.

Excelsior!

Stan — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 15, 2018



These posts have prompted a range of responses from fans: some have responded with Avengers: Infinity War-themed memes and humor; others continue to express concern for how Lee seems increasingly vulnerable to those looking to take advantage of his icon status and old age. Some fans are even expressing doubt and/or skepticism that this is actually the real Stan Lee (pun), and not the hacker!

I love you Stan but I hope this is you and not the “hackers” this just does not seem right! — Meagan Heron (@Meggerz1981) May 15, 2018



It’s getting harder and harder to tell what’s truth and what’s falsehood when it comes to these bizarre incidents in Lee’s life, right now. After a detailed report on the alleged elder abuse Lee has been the victim of (with his own daughter and closest handlers named as the culprits), Lee took to video to deny the claims about his family and friends, and threatened to sue those printing any defaming reports to the contrary. At the same time, he’s suing an ex-business manager over some allegedly illegal business practices, like real estate fraud, and possibly even stealing Lee’s blood for sale!

Of course, there are some big wrinkles to consider, here. First, part of the original report of elder abuse stated that the cabal of followers taking advantage of Lee had access to all his forms of communication, not to mention, the ability to sway his decisions. If those reports are accurate, then it would be just a plausible that those same perpetrators could gain access to Lee’s social media accounts. In that context, the “hacker” could be these nefarious schemers. Whether the post above is actually Lee, or a perpetrator impersonating Lee to defame any actual tweets from the aging icon, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, none of this helps to explain why Stan Lee is also currently facing not one, but two accusations of sexual misconduct. One accusation comes from in-house nurses working at Lee’s home last fall; the other was from a masseuse working on Lee in a Chicago hotel room, just before Avengers: Infinity War‘s worldwide premiere. Those allegations have been somewhat ignored as Marvel has dropped its two biggest films yet this year, but it doesn’t look good for Lee that they keep resurfacing, or lend credibility to his claims that the troubles in his life are the product of media hype.

Stay tuned, because as always, this story is going to continue to unfold…..

