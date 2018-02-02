Stan Lee Out Of Hospital And Feeling Great

The world can breathe a collective sigh of relief as Stan Lee has been released from the hospital and is reportedly feeling great.

“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great,” Lee told Eyewitness News on Thursday night. “I’m glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening. But I’m feeling good now and I can’t wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he was suffering from a shortness of breath and an irregular heart beat. TMZ originally reported he was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, California. Though fans have made speculation regarding Lee’s health lately, as the Marvel Comics legend is 95-years-old, the writer and creator of several iconic characters have given little indication for serious concern.

“It’s nice to know that somewhere in the world there are still people who care about what I say or do,” Lee said. “And it’s nice to know that somewhere in the world there are always people who are fans who care about what people do – the people they’re interested in.”

Characters created by Lee include Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, the X-Men, and Black Panther. In fact, Lee has a cameo set for the upcoming Black Panther film, and several others already recorded for films which will follow it. He also co-created characters such as Ant-Man, Iron Man, and Thor with writer Larry Lieber.

Some of Lee’s best known works came from collaborations with fellow comics icons Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. During an interview with ComicBook.com in 2015, Lee told a story of how he and others persevered difficult times in getting Marvel Comics off the ground. “Years ago when I was doing these comics, we’d give the comic books away fre to people. The printer would sent us a lot of comics, more than we needed. I guy would come up to deliver comics from the drug store and we’d say, ‘On your way out, do you want to take these books? We have no room for them.’ We even did that with original art work. We never thought it would be worth anything!”

Though minor health issues have interfered with Lee’s traveling schedule and scheduled appearances, he is eager to get back to his regularly scheduled programming and engaging with fans, once again.