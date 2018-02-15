Every Stan Lee Cameo In Marvel Movies In One Image

In the earliest incarnations of Marvel movies and TV series, many audiences might not have always recognized legendary creator Stan Lee in his various brief appearances. Almost 30 years after first appearing in the Incredible Hulk TV series, Lee’s cameos have become as much of a delight to fans as the main characters themselves. In case you’ve missed any of his appearances, a Reddit user has combined all of his appearances into one photo as a handy reference.

The appearances are shown in somewhat chronological order, with the user grouping the photos together by the studio that produced the films.

Fans will get to see an all-new Lee cameo this weekend when Black Panther hits theaters.

“I’m a little disappointed in my Black Panther cameo,” Lee teased of his cameo recently at the ACE Comic Con in Glendale, Arizona. “I had wanted a great fight scene where I fight the Black Panther to a standstill.”

Despite not getting the showdown he had hoped for, Lee reminded audiences that the film was still worth checking out.

“I didn’t get that, but I want you to see the movie anyway,” Lee urged. ” Even though it’s not my greatest cameo, you owe it to me to see it.”

His cameo in last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which he was conversing with otherworldly beings tasked with observing but never interfering in the universe’s escapades, may explain how Lee has managed to appear in so many films.

“Stan Lee clearly exists above and apart from the reality of all the films,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 press event. “So the notion that he could be sitting there on a cosmic pit stop during the jump gate sequence in Guardians was something very fun.”

“James had that idea and we shot that cameo and loved it so much, you know, you see it a couple of times in the movie,” Feige pointed out. “It wasn’t in for a long time and we put it back in towards the end of the process where he references that time he was a Federal Express agent and we thought it would be fun to put that and keep that in there because that really says, ‘So wait a minute, he’s this same character who’s popped up in all these films, the same person.’”

Check out Lee’s newest cameo in Black Panther this weekend.

[H/T Reddit]