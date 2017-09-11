Stan Lee Has Filmed Cameos For Five Upcoming MCU Movies

Stan Lee may be nearly 95, but the comic legend isn’t letting himself slow down just yet. The writer appeared at Wizard World Nashville, and it was there fans learned about Lee’s recent cameo excursions.

Lee did a panel with his personal manager, and the latter informed fans about the cameos Lee has already filmed. According to the manager, Lee has got five different cameos lined up for future MCU films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What we can say about Avengers: Infinity War is that he filmed both parts, one and two. We did Ant-Man, we did Black Panther. We did Thor too,” Max Anderson explained.

Of course, fans will be familiar with Lee and his penchant for cameos. The writer has made a point to star in all the MCU projects so far, and Lee isn’t about to let age slow him down. With five more appearances in the bag, Lee’s cameo game will lead him all the way into 2019.

With so many cameos to his name, fans have their favorites they swear by, but those go-to clips may be challenged later this year. Chris Hemsworth recently spoke on Lee’s behalf, and the Thor actor said the icon’s bit in Thor: Ragnarok is his best year.

“We’re here shooting [Ragnarok],” Hemsworth said in a video message to Lee last month. “In which you did a cameo today, which is your best one yet, I think.”

Hemsworth was joined by director Taika Waititi who also sung Lee’s comedic cameo.

“[I] met you the other day.” Waititi said. “You came in and… your cameo is one of the funniest things in the film.”

There’s no telling what Lee’s schedule is like these days, but the writer has been making final rounds on the convention circuit. The legend has earned a break, but there’s little doubt Lee will heed the call if Marvel Studios comes calling again. After all, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel still need a bit of Lee’s touch. The icon may have to suit up again for the camera before too long.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres on November 3. Give the film your personal Anticipation Ranking below!