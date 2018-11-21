Watch Hollywood Blvd. Superheroes Mourn Stan Lee on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

It’s hard to overstate the impact Stan Lee‘s passing has had on millions of people, whether you had a direct personal connection to the comics icon or are merely a casual fan of some of the characters he created. A recent news broadcast, highlighted on Jimmy Kimmel Live, featured individuals who personify Marvel characters for photo opportunities on Hollywood Boulevard sharing their grief over Lee’s passing.

The clip featured two individuals, one dressed as Captain America and one dressed as Spider-Man, voicing their sadness about Lee’s death. Given that Jimmy Kimmel Live is a comedy program, the clip veered slightly towards a mocking tone, though there is definitely an absurdity in seeing people dressed as comic book characters breaking their adopted identities to share human emotion.

While fans across the world have expressed their sadness over the tremendous loss, Lee himself preferred to keep a more intimate memorial, with his POW! Entertainment issuing a statement about the small ceremony held in Lee’s honor.

“As we all continue to process our feelings of loss at the passing of a true legend, many are asking if there will be a memorial in Stan’s honor,” POW!’s statement read. “Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes.”

Lee’s massive tenure in the comics industry makes his contributions to the medium and on pop culture at large immeasurable. POW! also announced that there are big plans in the works that they hope will match the imagination and accomplishments of Lee’s.

“We at Stan Lee‘s POW! Entertainment are working on putting together a tribute befitting the greatest creator of our time and the father of modern pop culture. The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task, and we hope to have more info in the days to come,” POW! said in a statement released through Lee’s Twitter account.

POW! created a tribute wall on therealstanlee.com where fans are encouraged to share “thoughts, prayers, and messages of support.”

From the comic book industry to members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to “rival” publishing company DC Comics, the past week has seen countless tributes and remembrances of Lee, demonstrating the impact he has had across the world which is sure to be felt for decades to come.

Lee passed away on Monday at the age of 95.

