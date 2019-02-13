The Stan Lee Patina Funko Pop Is up for Pre-Order

The addition of a new Stan Lee Pop figure to Funko‘s lineup isn’t quite as fun now that he’s no longer with us, but the patina style of this version seems appropriate. It’s almost like a little statue in honor of a legend.

If you want the Stan Lee (Patina) Pop #07 to make a cameo in your Funko / Marvel collection, you can reserve one right here with shipping slated for April. While you wait, you should check out Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse again because it contains “dozens” of Stan Lee cameos. The Blu-ray is slated to hit in March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related news, Captain Marvel is hitting theaters in few short weeks on March 8th, and Hot Topic is celebrating with a fashion collection from their Her Universe brand.

You can shop the Hot Topic / Her Universe Captain Marvel fashion collection right here, and it does not disappoint. The hot ticket items include a faux leather jacket based on the Captain Marvel costume, a faux leather aviator jacket, and a romper that’s inspired by Carol Danvers’ Air Force flight suit. Several t-shirts and a pair of shorts round out the lineup.

Note that most of the Captain Marvel styles are currently available from Hot Topic in plus sizes. The only item that seems to be left out at the moment is the cargo romper, but we would expect that to change soon. In fact, Hot Topic’s sister site Torrid features a banner image of the Captain Marvel romper in a plus size, though it isn’t available at the time of writing. However, Torrid does feature several Her Universe Captain Marvel designs in plus sizes that are not available at Hot Topic. You can shop them all right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.