NBA Player Spencer Dinwiddie Wears Custom Marvel Shoes to Honor Stan Lee

In the wake of Stan Lee‘s passing, many fans and colleagues have paid tribute to the Marvel Comics legend who left an indelible impact on pop culture.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie honored the late Lee with his game shoes in a home matchup against the Miami Heat. The Nets lost the game, falling to 6 – 9 on the season, but Dinwiddie scored a team-high 18 points on 50% shooting, nabbing 5 assists in the loss.

Dinwiddie is but one of many who have taken to social media with their own heartfelt messages for the late Stan Lee, many of them thanking him for his contributions while others relaying their own experiences with the man.

Marvel and Disney released a tribute video in celebration of his legacy, along with a statement:

“Marvel and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls. Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there. Please join us in remembering Stan ‘The Man’ Lee.”

The video begins with a clip of Lee from a 1968 TV show where he explains the mission statement of Marvel Comics.

“I’m Stan Lee. I have been writing stories for the young generation for the past 30 years,” Lee said. “During this time I think I’ve learned a lot about what young people think. More importantly, I think I’ve learned a lot about what young people are. We’re going to try to present a voice that somebody will listen to. The voice is needed. We hope it will be ours.”

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada spoke about a personal experience he shared with Lee, just one of many examples of his warmth.

“Stan was doing these panels and they asked me to just come up and say hi,” Quesada said. “I felt a little goofy but I came up and shook his hand. I think the microphone caught it but I whispered in his ear, I said ‘hey, they just wanted me to come up here and shake your hand, but while I’m up here I want to say thank you, you saved my life.’ Because the life that I have today, there’s a direct line to that first comic book to here.”

Lee passed away earlier this month at the age of 95. He is survived by his daughter J.C. Lee.