Star Wars: Mark Hamill Recalls Hilarious Stan Lee Moment

Yesterday would have been the late, great comics legend, Stan Lee’s, 97th birthday which means people all over the Internet were celebrating his life and achievements. From Mallrats director, Kevin Smith, to Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, people who have worked with Lee were showing him a lot of love on social media yesterday. Another person to pay tribute to Lee was Mark Hamill, who recently took part in ABC’s Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee, which honored the icon. Yesterday, Hamill took to Twitter to share a fun throwback video of himself with Lee.

Question: “How is it working with Mark Hamill?”

Stan Lee: “Terrible.”

Remembering #StanTheMan on his 97th birthday & how much fun it was just to be in the same room with him. #Excelsior https://t.co/qGfLQDr0kR #Excelsior — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2019

“Question: ‘How is it working with Mark Hamill?’ Stan Lee: ‘Terrible.’ Remembering #StanTheMan on his 97th birthday & how much fun it was just to be in the same room with him. #Excelsior,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video shows the two men “hanging out” for Marvel HQ. The 2018 video boasts, “Two Legends. One Interview. Join Stan Lee and Mark Hamill as they discuss their work on Season 5 of Marvel’s Avengers, as well as cameos, villains, and much more!!”

Despite the joke in the text of the tweet, Lee goes on to praise Hamill’s voice acting and they share some love for one another.

“You give me a good villain and he’ll do a good voice for it,” Lee said of Hamill.

“I love the characters Stan has written over the years because they have inner conflicts and turmoils,” Hamill added.

We recommend checking out the whole video as it’s full of joy and interesting perspectives.

Many people commented on the post:

“Thank you for sharing this,” @maka_gh wrote.

“You are sorely missed,” @Torkins88 replied.

“How cool is it that you got to do work with Stan Lee after having been a fan of his work from childhood on. Good on you,” @imagardener1 added.

Currently, you can catch Hamill on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.