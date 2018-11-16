Stephen Colbert Posts Full Tribute Video to Stan Lee Cut From ‘The Late Show’

There has been no shortage of love and admiration for Stan Lee this week. A flurry of tweets, videos, photos, and messages have been shared by various fans and colleagues since the Marvel creator’s passing on November 12th.

Unfortunately, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s tribute to the comic book legend was cut short on Monday night due to time. Thankfully, the Internet exists, and Colbert was able to share the full video on Twitter yesterday.

Last night we had to cut a bit for time. Here’s the full remembrance of Stan Lee. pic.twitter.com/VjvjTrD2mK — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 13, 2018

“Today, the world lost a legend,” Colbert begins. He goes on to praise Lee for all of the characters he created and the fact that he changed the way superheroes interact in general. “He didn’t just co-create the characters,” Colbert explains, “he created the Marvel Comics universe.”

The late-night host points out that it was Lee who invented the idea of comic book crossovers and attributes him to making it possible for us to live in the same universe as all of the Marvel heroes.

Colbert also shared some of Lee’s personal history, including the fact that he was a World War II veteran and a screenwriter. He also shared the story of Lee’s marriage to Joan Boocock Lee, who passed away last year at the age of 95. The two were married for 70 years, a union that began after only knowing each other for two weeks.

Colbert’s tribute featured a list of Lee’s iconic characters, emphasizing the importance of Black Panther. It is clear from the video that the comedian was one of the millions of people who gained something from Lee’s work. “Thanks for all the stories, Stan,” he finished.

Colbert also had guest, Hugh Jackman, pay his respects to Lee on air. Jackman is, of course, best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films, an incredible onscreen journey that lasted nearly 20 years. While the character wasn’t directly created by Lee, he was an important part of the Marvel world Stan Lee helped build. When asked about Lee, Jackman referred to him as a “true gentleman” and “creative genius”.

Stan Lee may have passed away at 95-years-old, but his vast amounts of work will live on forever. We don’t have to say goodbye just yet, though, as he will have at least two more cameos within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can expect to see him in Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.